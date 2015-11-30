LONDON Nov 30 Britons spent 1.1 billion pounds
($1.7 billion) shopping online on "Black Friday" last week, an
increase of 36 percent on the previous year, according to an
estimate published by retail researcher Experian-IMRG.
The sales promotion day, a concept imported from the United
States, was much more of an online event this year compared to
last as shoppers opted to use websites rather than visit
physical stores.
Last year's Black Friday was marred by long queues and
brawls in stores. A typical mixture of strong winds and heavy
rain across Britain and memories of last year's scuffles were
likely to have encouraged more Britons to shop online this year.
At British stores, Black Friday shopper numbers fell 4
percent year-on-year, according to retail researcher Footfall.
"This ... increase in (online) spend ... clearly shows that
this date is likely to continue to be a permanent fixture in the
online retail calendar in the UK, despite the
lower-than-expected footfall in bricks and mortar stores," said
James Miller, senior retail consultant at Experian Marketing
Services.
This year retailers, such as electrical goods and mobile
phone chain Dixons Carphone and household goods retailer
Argos, stretched Black Friday discounts over several
days to smooth demand.
($1 = 0.6663 pounds)
