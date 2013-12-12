LONDON Dec 12 British film and computer games
rental chain Blockbuster is to close down completely after
administrators said they had failed to secure a buyer for the
firm.
Private equity firm Gordon Brothers Europe, which purchased
Blockbuster for an undisclosed sum in March, put it into
administration on Nov. 11 when it was trading from 264 stores,
employing 2,000.
Administrator Moorfields Corporate Recovery has been closing
stores and laying off staff since and said on Thursday the
remaining 91 stores would now close by Dec. 16, with the loss of
808 jobs.
"Unfortunately, we were unable to secure a buyer for the
group as a going concern and as a result had to take the
regrettable action to close the remaining stores," joint
administrators Simon Thomas and Nick O'Reilly said.
Many British retailers are still finding the going tough
despite signs of economic recovery as inflation continues to
outpace wage rises and competition from the Internet
intensifies.
(Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by James Davey)