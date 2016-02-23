LONDON Feb 23 Britain's financial watchdog
won't for now directly regulate blockchain, the technology that
underpins the bitcoin virtual currency, becoming the latest
supervisor to hold fire as policymakers eye the sector for
growth.
Proponents of blockchain or distributed ledger technology
argue it has the power to radically innovate in areas of
financial services such as payments.
Christopher Woolard, director of strategy and competition at
the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), said many regulatory and
consumer issues need to be discussed as the technology evolves,
such as who controls access to it and data security.
"The FCA continues to monitor the development of this
technology but is yet to take a stance until its application is
clearer," Woolard said in a speech published on Tuesday.
Blockchain technology builds up a massive ledger of
transactions that is verified and shared by a global network of
computers.
"The current development of distributed ledger technology
has the potential to revolutionise financial services; whether
it is the panacea of all ills in the financial world is yet to
be seen," Woolard said.
U.S. start up Digital Asset Holdings has won heavyweight
backing from JP Morgan, Deutsche Boerse,
Accenture and others to develop the use of blockchain in
financial services such as in settling trades.
Lawyers say this will raise the need for new rules for banks
and exchanges to show regulators that adequate controls are in
place to mitigate risks to the wider financial system.
Last month the European Commission, which has powers to
propose pan-European Union regulation in the financial sector,
said it will monitor rather than regulate blockchain.
Woolard's speech was part of a week of financial technology
(fintech) events hosted by Britain's finance ministry. The
government wants to encourage start up companies to innovate in
financial services.
Yet lawyers say there is a natural tension between the
government, which wants the fintech sector to grow, and the job
of regulators to write rules.
Woolard said part of the FCA's remit is to promote
competition and it wants start ups to meet with the watchdog
early on to ensure consumer protection has been properly
considered.
The FCA is helping several companies obtain authorisation,
such as WealthKernel, which wants to provide automated wealth
management advice to institutional customers, he said.
Woolard said the FCA had just authorised CUVVA, which
provides car insurance for periods as short as a few hours so
people can borrow a friend's vehicle.
