LONDON Aug 10 The Bank of England released a
survey on Wednesday showing business services growth and
consumer spending slowed last month, partly due to June's vote
to leave the European Union.
The BoE had released some of the findings of its August
regional agents' survey in last week's quarterly Inflation
Report, which showed companies expected the referendum would
have a negative effect on capital spending, hiring and turnover
over the coming year.
"Business services growth had softened further, partly
reflecting weakness in commercial property investment and
corporate transactions," the BoE's monthly report from its
network of agents said.
"Consumer spending growth had also slowed, although that
appeared to have partly reflected the effects of unusually wet
weather," it added.
The report was based on meetings between the BoE's regional
agents and business contacts between late June and late July.
