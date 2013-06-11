LONDON, June 11 Britain's top banking regulator
has said bankers should be stopped from cashing in shares from
their bonus packages for up to a decade, the Daily Mirror
newspaper reported on Tuesday.
Andrew Bailey, deputy governor of the Bank of England and
head of its Prudential Regulation Authority, was quoted as
telling the newspaper he hoped bonus packages would be reworked.
According to other media reports a UK parliamentary
commission on banking standards is mulling recommending a delay
of up to 10 years before shares in a bonus package can be cashed
in.
The commission's report may be published in the coming days,
lawmakers have said, and Bailey's intervention would lend it
heavyweight support.
"I hope it will be looked at very seriously. It goes exactly
with the grain of what we are trying to achieve," Bailey was
quoted by the Mirror as saying. He also sits on the BoE's
Financial Policy Committee which sets the tone for regulation.
Under current rules, bankers have to wait up to three years
before they can cash in shares received in a bonus. Bailey said
a reduction in how much of a bonus can be paid in cash should
also be looked at.