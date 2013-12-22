LONDON Dec 22 The Bank of England is watching
Britain's fast-rising housing market closely and has the tools
to take the heat out of it if needed, the central bank's Deputy
Governor Andrew Bailey said in a newspaper interview published
on Sunday.
"We are very focused on the housing market," Bailey told the
Sunday Telegraph. "We have to be very careful about the balance
of growth. It is very much dominated by the housing market and
the consumption that is attached to that.
"We don't think that at this stage the situation is out of
control. We have laid out the tools that we can use. The thing I
stress is that we will use those tools."
Britain's banks have substantially strengthened their
capital positions during 2013, he added.