* Bank of England 'very focused on housing market'
* Have to be very careful about balance of growth
LONDON Dec 22 The Bank of England is watching
Britain's fast-rising housing market closely and has the tools
to take the heat out of it if it gets out of control, the
central bank's Deputy Governor Andrew Bailey said in a newspaper
interview published on Sunday.
The central bank was pleased Britain's economy was showing
signs of sustained growth, but policymakers had to make sure the
recovery did not rely too much on property and related
consumption, he told the Sunday Telegraph.
"We are very focused on the housing market," Bailey said.
"We don't think that at this stage the situation is out of
control. We have laid out the tools that we can use. The thing I
stress is that we will use those tools."
Keeping rising property prices under control without holding
back the rest of the economy is one of the biggest challenges
facing the Bank of England.
"We have to be very careful about the balance of growth. It
is very much dominated by the housing market and the consumption
that is attached to that," he said.
"Our job now of course it to ensure that recovery is
sustained and it is sustained in a way that does not become
imbalanced and stack up problems for the future."
Record low mortgage rates and a sharp economic upturn have
lifted annual house price inflation in Britain to almost 8
percent, according to mortgage lender Halifax. London and parts
of southeast England are recording even steeper gains, stoking
fears of a bubble.
BoE Governor Mark Carney warned earlier this month that
Britain's housing market had a history of moving "from stall
speed to warp speed". Carney has been clear that he wants to use
macro-prudential tools, which target systemic risks, rather than
interest rates to rein in the property market.
Bailey also told the Sunday Telegraph that Britain's banks
had substantially strengthened their capital positions during
2013.