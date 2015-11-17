* Bailey: UK insurers "on course" to meet new EU rules
* Bailey: no pressure on insurers to surpass minimum capital
(Adds more comments)
By Huw Jones and David Milliken
LONDON, Nov 17 The future profitability of the
pensions market will determine whether insurers keep their head
offices in Britain rather than tougher new European Union
capital rules, a top Bank of England official said on Tuesday.
The EU's new 'Solvency II' rules come into force in January
and BoE Deputy Governor Andrew Bailey said British insurers were
on course to meet the deadline.
Legislators on the British parliament's Treasury Select
Committee asked Bailey if the stricter EU rules would prompt
some insurers to reduce their presence in Britain.
With a referendum on Britain's membership of the EU due
before the end of 2017, British politicians are highly sensitive
to any regulation that causes disadvantages to firms that do not
use the euro as a currency.
"The bigger issue in the UK is what the retirement savings
market is going to be in the future," Bailey said. "Arguably it
looks more like an asset management industry in the future."
The British government has introduced reforms to pensions
that allow people to cash in their pension pots, rather than
being forced on retirement to buy an annuity that pays out until
death.
The net cashflow of traditional life insurance products in
Britain had also been negative for the past eight years, Bailey
said.
But the BoE - where Bailey heads the Prudential Regulation
Authority (PRA), which supervises banks and insurers - is also
concerned about how the new EU rules will work in practice in
the early years.
Bailey said British insurers would initially be at a
disadvantage to their euro zone rivals when firms begin
reporting the new solvency ratios from January.
Euro zone insurers will be allowed to use a much higher
interest rate yield curve than British insurers to discount
future liabilities, creating a comparison that market analysts
should not over interpret, Bailey said.
Firms are already facing market pressure to show by how much
their ratio surpasses the 100 percent minimum threshold.
"What we are interested in is that the firm has met the
minimum standards," Bailey said.
"Some people say you have got to have a number that is 160
or 170. Well not in our book. In our book, it's they meet the
capital requirements. I am not interested in the significance of
individual numbers," he said.
The PRA has said that introducing Solvency II was its single
biggest task this year.
"It's a more robust risk management system than has been
there in the past," Bailey replied.
