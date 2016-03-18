NEW YORK, March 18 A top UK bank regulator said on Friday he does not want to directly regulate bankers' level of pay, adding that supervision focused on capital requirements should keep that remuneration in check.

"I've got no interest in regulating level of pay," Andrew Bailey, the Bank of England's deputy governor for prudential regulation, said at a conference in New York, adding that pay would be at risk "if banks fail to conform" with capital requirements.

Bailey, who also heads up the UK Prudential Regulation Authority, told regulators and academics here that governance and management problems were almost always at the core of past bank failures.

