NEW YORK, March 18 A top UK bank regulator said
on Friday he does not want to directly regulate bankers' level
of pay, adding that supervision focused on capital requirements
should keep that remuneration in check.
"I've got no interest in regulating level of pay," Andrew
Bailey, the Bank of England's deputy governor for prudential
regulation, said at a conference in New York, adding that pay
would be at risk "if banks fail to conform" with capital
requirements.
Bailey, who also heads up the UK Prudential Regulation
Authority, told regulators and academics here that governance
and management problems were almost always at the core of past
bank failures.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)