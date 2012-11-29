LONDON Nov 29 Huge differences in the way
Britain's banks assess risk prompted the Bank of England to call
for more scrutiny from the regulator on Thursday, after a test
study showed the most prudent big bank would store three times
more capital than less stringent rivals.
The gulf between the banks' approaches was revealed in the
Bank of England's Financial Stability Report, in a survey
prepared for it by the Financial Services Authority (FSA).
Six un-named institutions were asked by the FSA to estimate
the losses each would make on an identical set of assets. The
most prudent bank returned capital requirements "that were well
over three times as high as those of the most aggressive banks",
the BoE said.
The report also said differences in the way the UK's four
largest banks - Royal Bank of Scotland, Lloyds Banking
Group, HSBC and Barclays - assess the
riskiness of their assets resulted in them overstating their
capital levels by between 5 billion and 35 billion pounds.
As a result the BOE called on the FSA to ramp up scrutiny on
the way banks assess their books. Banks will be forced to raise
more capital if the FSA concludes they have been
under-estimating risks.
BoE officials warned against taking the figures "too
literally" since the estimate was based on an "experiment".
But in its report the central bank said: "There is also some
evidence that certain banks may assign systematically lower risk
weights across portfolios relative to their peers."
The differences between approaches for sovereign risk are
even more acute: the BoE said a 2011 exercise showed the most
prudent bank estimated the probability of sovereign default to
be "around seven times higher than that of the most aggressive".