* UK banks still 'too big to fail', says Carney
* Regulatory changes to take years to have effect
* Carney guarded over end to post-crisis 'bank levy'
By Huw Jones
LONDON, July 14 Almost seven years after the
collapse of Lehman Brothers sparked mayhem in markets,
regulators are still years away from being able to wind down a
major failed bank at no cost to taxpayers, the Bank of England
said on Tuesday.
Lehman's demise in 2008 spawned new rules to make it
possible to let a bank fail without calling on taxpayers or
causing widespread damage to the economy.
"We have many more options in terms of what would happen
were an institution to fail, but I can't sit here today and tell
you that the largest banks are resolvable today," BoE Governor
Mark Carney told parliament's Treasury Select Committee.
Only once further regulation takes effect in five years'
time will Britain be close to a solution, Carney said.
British banks will have to ring-fence their retail arms with
extra capital from 2019, and from 2020 they must hold extra
bonds that can written down or 'bailed in' during a crisis.
"It won't be until we have the capital structure fully in
place, the 'bail in-able' debt. There is still work to be done,"
Carney said.
The current situation offered big banks a competitive
advantage, Carney said. Big banks benefit from cheaper funding
than their smaller rivals because credit rating agencies and
markets believed governments would bail them out to avoid what
happened with Lehman.
British finance minister George Osborne announced last week
that he would substantially phase out a levy imposed on banks to
make them pay for taxpayer support during the financial crisis,
though a new surcharge on banks' profits will be introduced.
Given that big banks cannot be resolved yet, Carney was
asked if withdrawing the levy was premature.
"I don't think that necessarily it is," Carney replied, in a
guarded response. Britain's finance minister George Osborne had
"long been aware" of his views about the levy, Carney said.
Carney also told lawmakers that the need to make banks
resilient to cyber attacks was a major priority for the FPC.
Britain's five biggest banks have voluntarily completed
resiliency tests using a BoE blueprint and the central bank
wants 35 financial firms and market operators in total to take
the test, Carney said.
BoE Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe told lawmakers that if
firms showed any reluctance to using the blueprint then the
central bank would consider making it mandatory.
(Additional reporting by David Milliken)