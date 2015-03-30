* Test puts HSBC, Standard Chartered in the spotlight
* Co-op ditched from test after balance sheet shrinkage
* Test results due in December
* Banks will need clear pass to escape finding more capital
By Huw Jones and William Schomberg
LONDON, March 30 Britain's seven biggest lenders
will have to show they can cope with a global economic slump
triggered by a sharp slowdown in China and a crash in the euro
zone in this year's round of stress tests conducted by the Bank
of England.
Britain decided to introduce annual stress tests for its
banks after the 2007-09 financial crisis which required
taxpayers to pump 66 billion pounds ($98 billion) into Royal
Bank of Scotland and Lloyds Banking Group.
"By assessing the resilience of the UK banking system
against a major external shock we will improve further our
ability to identify vulnerabilities and we will ensure that
banks have plans in place to address a wider range of possible
stresses," BoE Governor Mark Carney said on Monday.
The Bank also said the Co-operative Bank, which failed last
year's tests and is deep in a restructuring programme, would not
be assessed as it is now too small.
That leaves six banks and one mutual lender to face this
year's tests -- Barclays, HSBC, Standard
Chartered, RBS, Nationwide Building Society,
Santander UK and Lloyds.
The global downturn scenario which the lenders will have to
prove they could survive includes various financial shocks such
as a contraction of more than 2 percent in the euro zone economy
but not a Greek exit.
It also sets out the prospect of a slowdown in economic
growth in China to 1.7 percent of GDP by the end of this year,
tipping Hong Kong into a deep recession. That would cause a 40
percent slump in Hong Kong property prices, hitting some British
lenders such as HSBC.
Commodities would also take a hit with the oil price
troughing at $38 a barrel.
Last year's tests, in which the Co-op was the only one to
fail, largely focused on a 35 percent crash in UK housing prices
amid concerns at the time that the British property market was
in danger of overheating to the point of creating a bubble.
In the 2015 tests, the British house price fall has been set
at 20 percent over the five-year scenario period, the BoE said.
The UK-specific focus last year caused some critics to say
HSBC and Standard Chartered got off lightly. Both banks already
face pressure from some investors to relocate many UK operations
to Asia after a jump in UK bank taxes.
HSBC, 40 percent of whose assets are in Asia on a
risk-weighted basis, had no comment on Monday. StanChart, with
59 percent of its risk-weighted loans in Asia, said it would
examine the details.
The results are due to be published in December. Shares in
all those being tested were flat to higher after the news, in
line with the London market's FTSE 100 index.
CLEAR PASS NEEDED
Under the tests banks will have to show they can maintain a
Tier 1 core capital adequacy ratio of 4.5 percent of
risk-weighted assets after being exposed to the theoretical
shocks, the same pass mark as 2014.
Concerns among global policymakers about shrinking liquidity
in markets have also shaped aspects of this year's tests, which
were developed with the International Monetary Fund.
The BoE has pointed to a surge in U.S. Treasury bond prices
last October after economic data sparked a mass sell-off,
raising questions about the ability of investors to sell even
very liquid assets when they want to. Banks will also have to
show they can withstand several customers defaulting in Asia and
elsewhere.
In this year's test banks will also have to show they can
maintain a Tier 1 capital leverage ratio of 3 percent, a measure
of core capital as a percentage of total assets, not
risk-weighted, a new addition to the examinations.
The British Bankers' Association had no comment.
The seven lenders, which account for 70 percent of UK
corporate loans and 75 percent of UK mortgages, will also have
to show they can expand lending to the UK economy by 10 percent
during the test.
Where banks scrape a pass, they may still have to boost
their capital levels or take other, unspecific action.
RBS and Lloyds were required to bolster their capital
defences despite passing last year's tests.
The BoE is likely to consider including the UK arms of
foreign banks in future stress tests.
($1 = 0.6757 pounds)
(Additional reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Greg Mahlich)