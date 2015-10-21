(Adds banking reaction)
By David Milliken and Huw Jones
LONDON Oct 21 Britain's smallest lenders and
units of foreign investment banks operating in the country will
escape the Bank of England's stress tests, the central bank said
on Wednesday, as the country seeks to boost competition in
banking.
The BoE said it will focus on major banks which account for
80 percent of the country's lending, but left the door open to
broaden the scope of its annual tests to include other financial
firms such as asset managers.
"The United Kingdom needs banks that can weather shocks
without cutting lending to the real economy," BoE Governor Mark
Carney said.
British taxpayers had to plough billions of pounds to prop
up RBS and Lloyds Banking Group after the 2008
financial crisis, and lending to firms and households took years
to recover, slowing economic growth.
Stress tests are designed to check banks have enough
reserves to cope with any future financial shock without
impacting day-to-day business or having to call on taxpayers for
help.
BoE Governor Mark Carney said the focus on the largest banks
was intended to ensure the BoE's resources were focused on
lenders which had the biggest effect on the economy. It will
also come as a relief to new entrants.
"The Bank's decision to link stress testing expressly to the
needs of the real economy will reassure business," the British
Chambers of Commerce said.
Simon Hills, an executive director at the British Bankers'
Association, welcomed the BoE's clarification of its future
approach, but said banks should still be allowed to rely on
their own risk modelling.
The BoE did its first sector-wide stress test last year,
which looked at how a housing market crash would damage banks'
reserves, prompting Royal Bank of Scotland to raise
extra capital. The results of this year's test, which will focus
on emerging market risks, is due on Dec. 1.
The BoE hopes that its approach will encourage banks to lend
more prudently, so that they find it easier to pass the stress
test.
From next year each bank will be given an individual pass
mark for the amount of capital it needs to hold at the end of
the test, as opposed to the common hurdle in the tests so far.
This year all banks will have to show they still have a core
capital buffer of 4.5 percent at the end of the test, but this
hurdle is set to be around six percent next year.
Introducing different pass marks will make comparisons
between lenders difficult, and the continued lag in publishing
test results was disappointing, said Steven Hall, a banking
partner at KPMG consultancy.
The BoE said it did not think there would be much benefit to
conducting extensive probes of the British units of foreign
investment banks, as their financial health depended on their
parent companies, which the BoE cannot regulate.
Only banks with more than 50 billion pounds ($77 billion) of
retail deposits will be covered by the stress tests, which
includes RBS, Lloyds, HSBC, Santander UK,
Standard Chartered and Nationwide Building Society
.
Every two years, the BoE will hold a separate stress test to
look at structural risks, which could include banks' exposure to
currency pegs or industry-wide changes.
Stress tests for the 50 percent of Britain's financial
sector which is not made up of banks are also on the agenda,
though there is no precise timetable.
The BoE said the model it applied to banks would often not
be appropriate. Many of the risks in non-banks are sector-wide,
for example, if a number of mutual funds tried to exit a single
asset category at once.
($1 = 0.6475 pounds)
(Reporting by Huw Jones and David Milliken; Editing by Elaine
Hardcastle)