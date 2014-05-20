LONDON May 20 The Bank of England will say as
soon as it believes that the government's Help to Buy mortgage
guarantee scheme is creating problems for financial stability,
deputy governor Charlie Bean said on Tuesday.
"People should keep it in perspective," Bean said of Help to
Buy, which he said accounted for a relatively small share of
mortgages and was aimed at boosting access to housing.
Help to Buy could in principle continue even if the BoE took
other steps to reduce financial stability risks from rapidly
rising house prices, he added.
"The fundamental problem is not enough houses for the number
of households," he added.
He said he was "not personally a huge enthusiast for
transcripts in general", in relation to question about a review
of whether the bank should make transcripts of discussions at
Monetary Policy Committee meetings.
(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Alison Williams)