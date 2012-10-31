BRIEF-Arkan Al Kuwait Real Estate purchases investment property in Salmiya
* Purchases investment property worth 1.2 million dinars in Salmiya Source:(http://bit.ly/2qMY0xh) Further company coverage:
HULL, England Oct 31 Bank of England deputy governor Charlie Bean said on Wednesday that Britain's financial system would be safer if it had a greater number of small banks.
"We do have a financial system with a relatively small number of fairly large banks...and arguably, the system would be safer if it had a larger number of smaller banks... Certainly more competition I think would be helpful," Bean said after giving a speech at the University of Hull.
He also said official figures showing that Britain shot out of recession between July and September with quarterly growth of 1 percent were "good news".
But he added: "As a policymaker, you really do learn not to put too much weight on any one number."
VALLETTA, June 4 Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat won a second term in office after calling a snap parliamentary election last month to counter allegations of corruption against his wife and some of his political allies.