* Says 7 percent jobless threshold for rate move not set in
stone
* Says threshold could drop if slack in economy stays
substantial
* No sign of house price bubble, but Help to Buy fees could
be raised
LONDON, Oct 22 Britain's economic recovery is
accelerating and appears increasingly sustainable but it is
likely to remain modest, Bank of England deputy governor Charlie
Bean said on Tuesday.
"There are at last signs that a recovery may be gaining
traction ... (but) the pace of the recovery is likely to remain
fairly modest by historical standards," he said in a speech to
London's Society of Business Economists.
As a result, he said it was likely to take time before the
economy used up slack created after the financial crisis - which
was why the central bank had provided guidance that interest
rates were unlikely to rise any time soon.
But this message had not got through to all parts of the
financial markets, with short-dated British government bond
yields too closely linked to those in the United States.
"Market participants may have not yet grasped the extent to
which decisions over the level of Bank Rate will be driven by
the domestic outlook," Bean said, though he added that some
increase in yields was reasonable given better British economic
data.
Bean said the revival in economic growth will be sustained
because "UK banks are now well-placed to provide the credit
necessary to support a recovery". Secondly, the euro area was
"no longer in existential crisis."
The threshold of 7 percent unemployment at which the BoE
will consider raising interest rates could be lowered if
inflation pressures appeared muted, added Bean, who tends to
side with the majority on the bank's Monetary Policy Committee.
"If it appears that there is still a substantial degree of
slack in the economy ... then there will be scope to maintain
the existing stance of monetary policy longer, perhaps
re-setting the unemployment threshold to a new lower level," he
said.
Bean also said that there was no sign of a house price
bubble in Britain as a whole, despite recent data showing
increases of 10 percent a year in London.
Britain's government could raise the fees charged to
mortgage lenders if its Help to Buy home loan scheme pushes up
house prices rather than increasing supply, Bean added.
The BoE is charged with reviewing the recently launched
scheme in September 2014. Many economists have already said that
the assistance it offers to home buyers unable to afford large
deposits may simply push up house prices rather than encourage
house building.