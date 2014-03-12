BRIEF-Daiwa Securities Group buys back 27 mln shares for 19 bln yen
* Says it bought back 27 million shares for 19 billion yen from Feb. 10 to April 21
LONDON, March 12 The Bank of England is not urgently considering raising interest rates which will probably increase only gradually when the time comes, deputy governor Charlie Bean was quoted as saying on Wednesday.
"Inevitably there's a lot of focus on what date the Bank Rate will go up. That depends on how the economy unfolds," Bean said in an interview with the Evening Gazette newspaper in Middlesborough, northeast England.
"But one thing we want to stress is, we don't think there should be any urgency in raising it."
Bean said when the time comes to increase borrowing costs, rate rises are likely to be gradual and to a level that is "materially lower than before the crisis".
Bean's comments to the newspaper echoed a speech he made on Monday and comments by other BoE policymakers in recent weeks.
* Distribution per share for 4-month period ended 28 february 2017 will be between 23.30 cents per share and 23.70 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)