(Adds comments from Bean, background)
LONDON May 25 The Bank of England's plan to
increase interest rates only gradually may mean it should move
earlier than would otherwise be the case, a top policymaker at
the central bank said.
But BoE Deputy Governor Charlie Bean also told BBC radio
that there was no need for an immediate rate rise and
policymakers had to be careful not to nip the economic recovery
too soon.
The BoE has held its Bank Rate at a record low of 0.5
percent for more than five years to help Britain's economy
recover from a deep recession caused by the financial crisis.
Bean, who is due to retire next month, said Bank Rate could
settle at about 3 percent in three to five years' time, below
its pre-crisis average of about 5 percent, echoing comments from
other BoE policymakers.
The BoE has signalled it might start raising rates in about
a year's time. However, in a sign of growing differences about
the timing of when to start reining in the recovery, it said
last week that some of its top officials believed the case for
keeping rates on hold was now more finely balanced.
Britain's economy is growing at an annual rate of about 3
percent, making it the fastest among the Group of Seven
countries although it is only now recovering its size before the
financial crisis.
Bean said the BoE wanted to raise rates only gradually
because it was uncertain about the impact on the economy after
the upheaval of recent years.
"It might not operate in quite the same way as it did before
the crisis. So that's an argument if you like for being a bit
cautious, moving in baby steps to avoid making mistakes," he
told the BBC in an interview.
"But of course if you want to pursue that strategy, then
that would say, well, you need to start taking those baby steps
a bit earlier, otherwise you end up being behind the curve."
Bean said there were "equally arguments on the other side"
about the risk of raising rates too early and jeopardising a
recovery in productivity which the BoE is hoping to see in order
for Britain's economy to grow without fuelling inflation.
"It may be that if we nip the recovery too early then we
won't see that productivity rebound. So that's an argument on
the other side of the fence."
Asked about the housing market recovery, which has raised
concerns about a new property bubble especially in London, Bean
said the BoE's Financial Policy Committee - which meets in June
- was more focused on the risks of a big debt build-up than
about price growth which reflected the lack of home-building.
"We are certainly monitoring developments in the housing
market pretty closely," he said.
Bean also said it was important that regulators responded to
the "extremely serious charges" that foreign exchange traders
manipulated currency rates.
The BoE suspended an official in March as part of an
investigation into whether its staff turned a blind eye to the
alleged rigging.
"We need to be much more conscious of the scope for
misbehaviour as well as complacent behaviour," Bean said.
(Writing by William Schomberg; editing by David Stamp)