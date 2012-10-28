LONDON Oct 28 Bank of England deputy governor
Charlie Bean said on Sunday that there was "reason for some
optimism" going forward, but warned against getting overexcited
about the latest GDP figures showing Britain pulled out of
recession in the third quarter.
"We should avoid getting overexcited," Bean told Sky News
television, adding that growth could be weak in the fourth
quarter.
"We do think there's reason for some optimism going forward,
some of the headwinds that we've been struggling against in the
past couple of years will be abating somewhat," he said.
"Most particularly we've seen a big squeeze on households'
real spending power ... going forward, that squeeze shouldn't be
so intense.
"There's been some progress in dealing with the euro zone
problems, still a long way to go there but again slightly better
picture, and also some signs that maybe conditions are improving
in the banking system."