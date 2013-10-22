LONDON Oct 22 Britain's economic recovery is
accelerating and will be sustained, Bank of England deputy
governor Charlie Bean said on Tuesday.
"There are at last signs that a recovery may be gaining
traction," he said in prepared remarks for a speech.
He added that the nascent resurgence in economic growth will
be sustained because "UK banks are now well placed to provide
the credit necessary to support a recovery.
"Second, the euro area is no longer in existential crisis,"
he said.
Bean, who tends to side with the majority on the BoE's
Monetary Policy Committee, also defended the bank's new policy
of forward guidance, saying it has helped keep a lid on market
interest rates and that businesses and households have taken the
policy's message on board.