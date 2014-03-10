DARLINGTON, England, March 10 The Bank of
England will delay raising interest rates from their record low
0.5 percent if sterling strengthens further, deputy governor
Charlie Bean said on Monday.
Bean said in a question and answer session after a speech
that sterling's current level was fine, but that a further
appreciation might cause the BoE to undershoot its 2 percent
inflation target over the medium term.
"If sterling appreciated, it would potentially reduce
inflation because import prices would be weaker ... so we would
be more likely to undershoot the inflation target in the medium
term, and that would mean we would need to keep policy looser
for longer than would otherwise be the case," he said.
In his speech, Bean had said further sterling strength would
make it harder for Britain to reduce its trade deficit and
develop a solid economic recovery.