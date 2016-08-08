LONDON Aug 8 Investors rushed to sell bonds to
the Bank of England on Monday after it revived its quantitative
easing asset purchase programme for the first time in nearly
four years to cushion the shock of Britain's decision to leave
the European Union.
The BoE said it received offers to sell nearly four times
the 1.17 billion pounds ($1.53 billion) of short-dated British
government debt it was looking for in the first of what it plans
will be six months of buy-backs totalling 60 billion pounds.
The rush of sellers far exceed anything seen in the past
year, when the BoE held occasional reverse auctions to replace
gilts that had matured from the 375 billion pound stockpile it
built up between 2009 and 2012.
The last buy-back of gilts maturing in three to seven years
- the category bought on Monday - took place in February and
attracted offers worth 2.49 times the amount on sale, compared
with 3.63 times on Monday.
Figures showing demand during the last round of quantitative
easing in 2012 were not immediately available.
The central bank revived its government bond-buying
programme last week as part of an unexpectedly aggressive
package to stimulate the economy, following its decision to cut
interest rates for the first time since 2009.
Gilt futures rallied after the buy-back auction, with Simon
Peck, rate strategist at RBS, saying the market was benefiting
from "net negative supply" as the BoE would buy more bonds over
the next eight weeks than the British government would issue.
The BoE will buy gilts with a maturity of more than 15 years
on Tuesday, and 7-15 years on Wednesday.
"We have a very constructive backdrop in terms of the
demand-supply dynamics," Peck said, adding that bonds were also
benefiting from strong demand in a typically quiet holiday
period.
"We've got this big buyer coming along, the Bank of England,
and that's proving very supportive."
September gilt futures settled 53 ticks higher at
131.77, having been little changed on the day before the auction
results. Immediately after the auction they dipped slightly,
before then rallying strongly to hit a contract high of 131.87.
Ten-year and five-year yields hit new
record lows of 0.603 percent and 0.152 percent respectively.
Two-year yield stood at just 0.10 percent - the level to which
many economists expect the BoE to cut rates in November.
British gilts outperformed their German and U.S. equivalent,
with 10-year Treasuries offering the biggest yield
premium over gilts since 2000 at almost a full percentage point.
"On the one hand the Fed (U.S. Federal Reserve) has still
got a tightening bias, although they are not in a rush to raise
interest rates, on the other the Bank (of England) has ... an
easing bias, and has signalled that it could cut rates further,"
Nick Stamenkovic, strategist at RIA Capital Markets, said.
"Consequently gilts have significantly outperformed
Treasuries and I suspect that will continue in the near term."
($1 = 0.7669 pounds)
