* Former aide to Carney and King takes senior BoE role
* Brazier sees risks from Fed, dollar, euro zone and China
* Tougher regulation for non-banks to be kept under review
LONDON, March 17 The start of U.S. interest rate
rises could inject volatility into global financial markets and
create risks for Britain's financial stability, a new member of
the Bank of England's top panel of financial regulators said on
Tuesday.
Alex Brazier, who took a seat on the BoE's Financial Policy
Committee on Monday, cited the normalisation of U.S. borrowing
costs as one of the main global risks for markets.
The FPC was set up in 2013 after the failure of Britain's
financial regulation to protect the country against the 2007-08
financial crisis. Last year it imposed curbs on large mortgages
and required banks to hold more reserves against potential
losses.
Brazier -- in remarks which share concerns expressed by
other BoE officials -- said rate hikes by the U.S. Federal
Reserve or a change in perceptions of their timing and scale
would reflect good news about the U.S. economic recovery.
"However, it would probably reduce the extent of the search
for yield and prompt a reduction in global risk appetite,"
Brazier said in answer to questions from members of parliament
who are reviewing his appointment.
Brazier joined the BoE in 2001 after university, and most
recently served as principal private secretary to Governor Mark
Carney and his predecessor, Mervyn King.
"Both of them pushed me to the edges of my limits," Brazier
said, noting that his hair had turned prematurely grey.
Brazier is now the BoE's executive director for financial
stability, strategy and risk. This is a new role created last
year by Carney as part of a shake-up of the bank. BoE chief
economist Spencer Dale briefly held the job before he quit to
become chief economist for oil company BP.
Brazier said other risks to Britain included high levels of
debt in the euro zone, and that he could not see any way Greece
could pay back all the money which it had borrowed.
Strength in the U.S. dollar posed problems for China and
other emerging economies, which could pose problems to British
banks which had lent money there, he added.
He also said the FPC should keep a close eye on risks in
financial institutions other than banks, and consider making
them hold extra risk buffers similar to those held by banks.
Regulation also needed to be more favourable to new, smaller
banks, something which is already in train. In the past it had
benefited incumbents, limiting competition, especially for small
business lending.
