LONDON Aug 7 Bank of England Deputy Governor
Ben Broadbent said on Friday the central bank was comfortable
about price gains in Britain's housing market which have picked
up a bit more speed this year.
"Clearly there are going to be pockets where at any one time
house price inflation is quite high but I think overall in the
UK we don't view that with great alarm," Broadbent told BBC
radio.
Broadbent, who is deputy governor for monetary policy, also
sits on the BoE's Financial Policy Committee which watches out
for risks to the economy from the banking sector. He said
measures introduced by the FPC to limit growth of very high
mortgages had been successful.
Britain's housing market has showed signs of heating up
again this year after slowing in 2014 when the measures were
introduced.
