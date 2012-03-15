By David Milliken and Sven Egenter
lending needed for Britain's economic recovery hinges on an
easing in the euro zone debt crisis rather than domestic
borrowers paying down debt, Bank of England policymaker Ben
Broadbent said on Thursday.
The BoE may ultimately increase interest rates even with
high domestic debt levels if overseas risks have reduced, and
British banks' funding conditions have eased, he said.
However, such a move was unlikely "any time soon" as risks
to the economy remained high, Broadbent said in a speech in
London.
Broadbent and the majority of the BoE's Monetary Policy
Committee voted for a 50 billion pound increase in the central
bank's asset purchase programme last month.
After broadly positive developments in recemt weeks, most
economists now doubt that there will be any more such
quantitative easing when these purchases are complete in May,
but the first rise in interest rates is not seen before 2014.
Broadbent focused his speech at news agency Market News
International on debunking what he saw as a widespread myth that
the current weakness in British credit growth was due to high
domestic indebtedness.
Instead, he argued, household borrowing was largely used to
buy property - leading to cash windfalls for sellers and thus
causing only a modest rise in net indebtedness across the
economy, unlike in some peripheral euro zone economies.
British banks' retrenchment in domestic lending was caused
by their heavy exposures to the U.S. subprime crisis and the
current euro zone debt problems. Only when these were resolved
would domestic lending recover.
"Any abatement in overseas risks - which now reside more in
the euro zone than in the U.S. housing market - would have
favourable effects on the funding costs of British banks and on
the supply of credit to the domestic economy," he said.
"This, in its turn, could warrant a withdrawal of monetary
accommodation by the MPC even if domestic debt:income ratios
remain well above some notional historical 'norm'," he added.
However, Broadbent said that tightening was not something
that would come soon.
"I am not, by any means, advocating such a withdrawal any
time soon. With the domestic economy still fragile, and ...
funding costs for European banks - including the UK's - still
high, I thought it was right to vote for further asset
purchases," he said.