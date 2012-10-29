LONDON Oct 29 The British construction sector,
which has been the main drag on the economy this year, should
improve soon, Bank of England policymaker Ben Broadbent said on
Monday.
Broadbent listed stabilising public-sector investment, the
fact that no boom preceded the slump in construction in Britain,
and the Funding for Lending Scheme (FLS) -- which provides cheap
funding to banks if they keep lending -- among the reasons for
his prediction.
"The prospects for the construction sector look less
unfavourable than they have been for a while," Broadbent said,
according to the text of a speech he was due to deliver at the
Lancaster University Management School.
The British construction sector -- which accounts for less
than 7 percent of GDP -- was a victim of a global credit crunch,
not a local boom beforehand, he said.
"The contraction in capital spending by the public sector is
soon to come to an end... Thanks in part to the FLS, banks'
funding conditions have fallen significantly this year. This
holds out the prospect of some easing in domestic credit
supply," Broadbent said, adding that a greater availability of
mortgages would push up residential investment.
Broadbent also defended inflation as the right target for
the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee, noting that the
MPC would continue to set policy in order to meet it.