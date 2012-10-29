* Says UK construction was victim of global credit crunch
* Economy emerged from recession in third quarter
By Sven Egenter
LANCASTER, England, Oct 29 Britain's
construction sector, the main drag on the economy so far this
year, should improve soon, Bank of England policymaker Ben
Broadbent said on Monday.
According to official data, Britain endured its second
recession in four years between October 2011 and June 2012, when
construction output slumped. Even in the third quarter, when the
economy returned to growth, construction contracted while
services and manufacturing output rose.
Rate-setters will decide next week whether to inject further
stimulus into the economy on top of the 375 billion pounds ($600
billion) approved since the start of the financial crisis.
In a speech on Monday, Broadbent said it was not "entirely
clear that we had a double dip". The fact that, in his view, no
boom preceded the "bust" in construction meant there was still
spare capacity and room for the sector to grow, he said.
"The prospects for the construction sector look less
unfavourable than they have been for a while," Broadbent said at
the Lancaster University Management School in northern England.
The British construction sector - which accounts for less
than 7 percent of GDP - was a victim of a global credit crunch,
not a local boom beforehand, he said.
Broadbent, a former Goldman Sachs economist, noted that
since 2008 it was the supply of mortgage debt, not the demand
for it, that was driving activity in the British housing market.
Broadbent also defended inflation as the right target for
the BoE's Monetary Policy Committee, noting that the MPC would
continue to set policy in order to meet it.
The MPC will announce its monthly policy decision next week
and Broadbent had already indicated his reluctance to vote for
more quantitative easing (QE) asset purchases, saying in
September that high inflation limited the central bank's scope
to ease policy.
Broadbent told a regional newspaper that he had yet to reach
a decision on another round of QE and said he doubted whether
his fellow policymakers had done so either.
"I literally have not made up my mind and I doubt anybody
else in the committee has, until they have seen everything and
thought about it," he told the Lancashire Evening Post.
Annual inflation slowed to 2.2 percent in September, nearer
the BoE's 2 percent target. MPC member Spencer Dale said in an
interview released on Monday that inflation was sticky and he
repeated his call for caution around more QE.
Comments by Dale and fellow policymaker Charlie Bean that
the strong third-quarter growth was unlikely to persist
suggested a decision by the central bank next week to hold fire
on more bond-buying might be less clear-cut than many analysts
had begun to believe.
Broadbent told the regional paper that markets suggest
interest rates would stay low for some time. The BoE has held
rates at a record low of 0.5 percent since March 2009.
"I will say no more than to point at what is in financial
markets, that is that they are pretty flat for a pretty long
time, as far as I can see," Broadbent said.