LONDON Oct 20 The Bank of England has some
leeway to raise record low interest rates without causing pain
to borrowers who have entered the housing market with the help
of government lending schemes, BoE policymaker Ben Broadbent
said on Sunday.
"I think there is a fair amount they could go up before
borrowers got into great difficulties," he told Sky News.
Rates would only rise once the economy is on a secure
footing and the central bank is happy that such a move would not
choke off the recovery, he said.