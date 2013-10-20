LONDON Oct 20 The Bank of England has some leeway to raise record low interest rates without causing pain to borrowers who have entered the housing market with the help of government lending schemes, BoE policymaker Ben Broadbent said on Sunday.

"I think there is a fair amount they could go up before borrowers got into great difficulties," he told Sky News.

Rates would only rise once the economy is on a secure footing and the central bank is happy that such a move would not choke off the recovery, he said.