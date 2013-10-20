* Rates will only rise once economy more secure-Broadbent
* Must ensure recovery not choked by premature rate hike
* Plays down fears over state support for housing market
LONDON, Oct 20 The Bank of England has some
leeway to raise record low interest rates without hitting
borrowers buying homes with the help of government lending
schemes, BoE policymaker Ben Broadbent said on Sunday.
The government launched a flagship loan guarantee plan
earlier this month to help people buy houses, prompting
criticism it could fuel a property bubble and burden buyers with
unsustainable debt once rates return to normal levels.
Asked on Sky News whether he worried how borrowers will cope
with higher rates, Broadbent said: "The numbers entering the
scheme are relatively low. And although interest rates will at
some point start to rise, you've got to remember quite how low a
level we are starting from.
"I think there is a fair amount they could go up before
borrowers got into great difficulties."
The central bank has kept interest rates at a record low of
0.5 percent since 2009 and has pumped 375 billion pounds ($600
billion) of new money into the economy since the financial
crisis.
A cross-party committee of lawmakers has warned that the
government housing schemes risk raising prices rather than
supply.
In August the central bank committed to keeping rates on
hold until unemployment falls to 7 percent - something it
forecast would take at least three years - unless inflation
threatens to get out of control.
Broadbent said that guidance could be reconsidered if
inflation becomes a problem, although the central bank would
only raise rates once the economy is on a secure footing.
"We want to ensure that this recovery continuesand is not
choked off by a premature rise in interest rates," he told Sky
News. "If, in the meantime, inflation became a problem, then
that is something that could end the guidance."
In a separate interview, outgoing Deputy Bank of England
Governor Paul Tucker said the era of state bailouts of big banks
could be drawing to a close.
"I cannot see how the U.S. administration could persuade
Congress to provide taxpayer support to some of the biggest U.S.
banks," he said in an interview with the Sunday Telegraph.
"I don't mean it would be completely smooth right now; it
would be smoother in a year or so as more progress is made. But
in extremis, it could be done now. Europe has not yet reached
the same point, but is not far behind. The necessary legislative
regime is close to completion."