LONDON Aug 7 Bank of England Deputy Governor
Ben Broadbent said he saw no urgent need to raise interest
rates, adding to signs from the central bank that a rate hike is
likely only in 2016.
The Bank's rate setters this week voted 8-1 to keep interest
rates at a record low of 0.5 percent, the BoE said on Thursday.
The result surprised some investors who had expected a
bigger split, which would have given a stronger signal that
Britain's first rate hike in nearly a decade was coming soon.
"As I saw it, I didn't think there was any urgency to raise
interest rates right now," Broadbent said in an interview with
BBC radio broadcast on Friday.
While wages have risen more quickly in recent months, there
was not yet much inflationary pressure, Broadbent said.
The time for a first rate hike was getting closer as
Britain's economic recovery continued but the central bank still
believed it was some way off, he said.
"We expect to be some way away (from a rate hike),"
Broadbent said.
"We are clearly closer to the time at which rates may have
to go up, but that does not mean we're fixing some particular
point in the future."
He said BoE Governor Mark Carney had not given an explicit
message about a late-2015 rate hike in a speech last month,
contrary to some media reports which interpreted it that way.
Carney said on July 16 that the decision about when to start
raising rates "will likely come into sharper relief around the
turn of this year."
Broadbent said on Friday it would be foolish to pre-announce
when rates would change.
He also told the BBC that the rise in earnings of workers
meant there was "underlying strength" in the economy which would
help households in Britain to cope with an eventual rise in
interest rates.
