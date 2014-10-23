LONDON Oct 23 The Bank of England is only
likely to raise interest rates gradually, as headwinds to growth
and long-term downward pressures on borrowing costs pass, the
central bank's deputy governor said on Thursday.
Ben Broadbent said current, very low, inflation- and
risk-adjusted returns on investments would probably rise as
productivity improved. But he warned this was uncertain and that
long-term economic stagnation could not be ruled out.
Broadbent's speech at an economics conference did not
discuss Britain's immediate economic outlook, and instead
focused on central banks' powerlessness to do much to affect
asset prices or long-term economic growth.
"Over time, trends in real asset prices are determined by
real, non-monetary, forces. We may occasionally be prominent
actors but it's someone else who's written the script," he told
London's Society of Business Economists.
Critics of central banks have said that low interest rates
were partly to blame for the financial crisis, by unsustainably
pumping up asset prices and encouraging risky lending.
But Broadbent said that the BoE, at least, had been
responding to longer-term economic factors - such as a glut in
savings from East Asia and an ageing domestic population - that
were outside its control.
Where central bank policy did have an impact - such as the
BoE's 375 billion pounds of asset purchases - it was to achieve
lower real interest rates that would otherwise have come via
higher unemployment and an even sharper economic downturn.
Risk-free interest rates are now very low, with Broadbent
citing 20-year bonds, which offer a return 0.47 percentage
points less than inflation.
Low rates were likely to continue, and helped justify the
BoE's guidance that it would only raise official interest rates
in a gradual and limited fashion, Broadbent said.
"I'd say that neutral real rates are likely to stay low for
some time yet...but that, eventually, as the headwinds
previously highlighted by the MPC dissipate, they are likely to
rise," Broadbent said.
Very low investment returns had also sparked concern that
advanced economies had slipped into a period of long-term or
"secular" stagnation - a risk highlighted last week by the BoE's
chief economist Andrew Haldane.
Broadbent said it was "anyone's guess" whether this risk
would materialise, but that his feeling was that it would not.
"My instinct is to set more store by the very long-term
average for both productivity growth, and real interest rates,
than the more recent trends," Broadbent said.
He added, however, that this would hinge on renewed optimism
about global productivity or a lasting solution to the problems
of the euro zone - both things outside central bankers' control.
(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Diane Craft)