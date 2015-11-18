* Broadbent says don't take market rate bets at face value
* Investors shouldn't "focus obsessively" on BoE forecasts
* Growth is best guide to likely BoE action
* Sterling rises, gilt prices fall after his comments
(Adds market reaction, question and answer session)
By William Schomberg and David Milliken
LONDON, Nov 18 A senior Bank of England
policymaker cautioned investors not to put too much faith in
financial market bets on when the bank will raise interest
rates, which currently point to a first increase in more than a
year's time.
Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent, speaking at a Reuters event
on Wednesday, said market pricing for when record-low rates
would finally start to rise risked changing fast, and that
analysts should not "focus obsessively" on the BoE's forecasts.
Instead, investors would do better to study fundamental
factors driving the economy, he said in a speech.
Britain's economy has grown more quickly than almost any
other in the developed world over the past two years but
inflation remains below zero and wage growth, while rising, is
weaker than before the financial crisis.
Financial markets do not expect a BoE rate hike until early
2017, around nine months later than economists polled by
Reuters. This view was reinforced after the bank said earlier
this month inflation would rise only slowly in 2016.
But Broadbent said it was wrong to say the BoE was
committing to keeping rates unchanged for a specific period.
"Some of the coverage which essentially ... went along the
lines of saying 'Bankers said interest rates won't go up till
'x'' was just misplaced," he said.
Sterling rose to a day's high on Broadbent's comments and
British government bond yields also rose slightly.
"I think his comments broadly back up our own view that the
markets have gone too far in their dovish reading of the economy
and the outlook for rates," HSBC economist Liz Martins said.
REPEATEDLY WRONGFOOTED
Investors have been repeatedly wrongfooted over when the BoE
will start to raise rates from 0.5 percent, where they have sat
since the depths of the financial crisis in early 2009.
Attempts by Governor Mark Carney to guide investors and
businesses were undone by unexpected economic events such as the
global oil price plunge.
Broadbent -- who has previously voiced doubts about the
value of central banks giving extensive guidance on their plans
-- said yield curves in markets were very flat, leaving the
timing that they imply for a first rate hike vulnerable to
sudden moves.
"Even relatively moderate changes in forward rates, prompted
by unexceptional news about the economy, can result in big
shifts in the date at which the yield curve first reaches some
particular level," he said in his speech.
"But that doesn't mean the (BoE) Monetary Policy Committee's
views about future policy, over the medium term, have moved so
dramatically. If nothing else, this demonstrates the problem
with focusing too obsessively on that particular date."
Broadbent said markets seemed to push expectations for the
timing of rate hikes much further back than economists at times
of risk aversion. Now, for example, concerns are mounting about
the global economy, prompting investors to seek protection
against a slump.
Bets on a later rate rise grew after BoE forecasts published
earlier this month showed inflation would barely rise above its
2 percent target in two years' time even if rates stayed
unchanged into 2017.
Broadbent said the Bank's inflation forecasts were a far
from perfect indicator.
Business surveys measuring private-sector growth had in the
past offered a better guide to how rate-setters would vote over
the following three months, he said.
(Editing by John Stonestreet)