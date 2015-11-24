BRIEF-Slate Retail REIT says qtrly AFFO $0.29 per unit
* Qtrly rental revenue $27,233 versus $24,205
LONDON Nov 24 Britain's economy is not going through a credit boom and the fall in manufacturing employment in the country is a result of global trends, Bank of England Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent was quoted as saying in a newspaper interview published on Tuesday.
"What is extremely striking is the lack of credit growth. This is the most credit-free recovery we've ever had," Broadbent told the Daily Mail.
"I do not think rebalancing means manufacturing, specifically - it may mean tradables and there is no developed country in the world that hasn't seen a dramatic falling in manufacturing employment in the last 30 years," he said. (Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Sandra Maler)
YOKOHAMA, Japan, May 4 Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Takehiko Nakao on Thursday urged regional economies to keep the momentum alive to open up trade for continued growth in the face of rising protectionism around the world.