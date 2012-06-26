LONDON, June 26 Following is the annual report
from Bank of England policymaker Ben Broadbent to parliament's
Treasury Committee:
Voting record
A few months before I joined the Committee, during the early
part of 2011, it looked as though the world economy - and, with
it, that of the UK - was embarked on a steady (if unspectacular)
recovery. Business surveys were consistent with growth at
around its trend rate and, with inflation still a long way above
the target, any additional monetary stimulus seemed unwarranted.
In my view this remained the case through the early part of the
summer as signs of weaker growth were, at least in part,
attributable to higher energy prices, which was were also
pushing up on near-term inflation.
Since then, events have taken a material turn for the worse,
particularly in other parts of Europe. In early August,
concerns about indebtedness and competitiveness in some parts of
the euro area led to a sharp weakening in the price of risky
assets, including sovereign debt in the "periphery" countries
and, on a wider basis, the debt and equity of European banks.
This threatened a renewed round of credit withdrawal across the
continent, including in the UK. It also meant that the rise in
oil and other commodity prices came to a halt. Along with the
rest of the Committee, I therefore voted for an expansion of
asset purchases in October and again, following weaker forecasts
in both the November and February Inflation Reports, in February
2012.
Along with other policy actions, most notably the two large
auctions of ECB liquidity (the "LTROs") announced in December,
this helped buoy sentiment going into the New Year and business
surveys picked up too. In the UK, near-term indicators of
output growth improved and firms continued to take on new
employees.
However, it was not clear, even then, that there was
sufficient growth in the economy to begin to absorb spare
capacity in the UK. And the broader rally in sentiment, both in
financial markets and among businesses, in any case proved
short-lived. European equity indices peaked in March and the
euro area's composite PMI has declined in each of the past five
months. This may reflect the limitations of central bank policy
in the single currency area. The provision of funds by the
central bank is clearly crucial, in times of stress, if the
underlying strains in the Euro area are not to be multiplied by
a full-blown banking crisis, and the LTROs succeeded in that
respect. But this lending does not, in and of itself, solve the
underlying problems of indebtedness and competitiveness.
More recently, our own task on the MPC has been complicated
by an upward revision to the near-term forecast for inflation
(between the February and May Inflation Reports) and I have
therefore refrained from voting for a further easing in policy
since February. That said, I have been reassured that measures
of medium-term inflation expectations in financial markets have,
of late, fallen back slightly. It is also notable that the
price of crude oil has fallen back materially since its peak in
early March.
The outlook
The economy remains in a difficult position. Weak activity
over the past year owes something both to the earlier rise in
commodity prices, and the resulting squeeze on real domestic
income, and also to continued fiscal tightening. These
particular pressures are likely to ease in coming months. In
the absence of any renewed upward pressure on commodity prices
the squeeze on real household incomes will subside, mostly via
lower inflation (rather than faster nominal wage growth). As
for the fiscal position, the OBR projects a decline of 0.4% of
GDP in the government's cyclically adjusted primary balance
during the current fiscal year, compared with well over 3% of
GDP during the past two years.
In my view, however, a good part of the drag on UK activity
relates to the problems of the euro area, and it is much less
clear that these are abating. Investors remain nervous about
the underlying strains and imbalances within the system and
about the authorities' capacity to address them. In the
meantime, the risk of a much more extreme outcome is pushing up
yields on risky assets throughout the continent. Note that,
although this is transmitted (and probably amplified) partly by
the banking system, a cost that is then borne by borrowers
dependent on bank lending, the past two years have seen a rise
in financing costs even for those borrowers (such as large
companies) that can, in principle, by-pass the banks. This
tightening in financial conditions has affected demand in the
economy and the near-term indicators suggest that, abstracting
from the various short-term distortions (the effect of the
Golden Jubilee holiday, for example), output is broadly flat in
the next quarter or two, as it has been for the past eighteen
months.
By impairing its ability to reallocate resources to areas
where economic returns are higher, higher financing premia may
also have affected the economy's supply capacity. Whatever the
reason, it is evident that productivity growth has been much
slower than in previous economic recoveries and it is not clear
to me, at any rate, that this is purely the result of weak
demand. After all, it is not simply that firms have been
failing to shed labour: in aggregate, at least, they have been
actively hiring new people. This suggests that the weakness of
productivity growth reflects something other than the
combination of deficient demand and labour hoarding.
All that said, there still looks to be quite a bit of spare
capacity, most obviously in the labour market. It therefore
seems likely that, controlling for the short-term influence of
commodity prices, inflation will continue to drift down, over
the medium term, back to the 2% target.
Explaining monetary policy
In my first year on the Committee I have given three public
speeches. The first, last September, discussed the relationship
between rebalancing, the exchange rate and inflation. The
second, in March, argued that levels of debt in the domestic
non-financial economy were not as problematic as many suppose.
More recently, in May, I explained how the risk of rare but very
bad economic outcomes can impair growth in investment and
productivity quite independently of the banking system.
I have given nine on-the-record media interviews, three
during Agency visits, seven to national outlets (including the
FT and BBC Radio 4 and the Independent newspaper). I have also
had several off-the-record meetings with journalists.
I have made four Agency visits, one to the North West (along
with the rest of the MPC), last October, the others to the West
Midlands (November 2011), Northern Ireland (February 2012) and
Wales (June 2012). During these I have made numerous visits to
individual companies, as well as attending larger meetings with
groups of local businesses.