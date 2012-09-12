By David Milliken
should look at robust employment growth rather than weak output
as a guide to future inflation and the appropriate stance for
monetary policy, BoE policymaker Ben Broadbent said on
Wednesday.
Broadbent opposed restarting the BoE's asset purchase
stimulus programme in July, and in a speech to be delivered to
Durham University's business school he outlined why a lack of
demand was not the underlying problem facing Britain's
recession-hit economy.
Following the financial crisis, banks seemed to be too
willing to show forbearance towards unproductive businesses -
for example in commercial real estate - while starving more
promising firms of capital, he said.
This largely explained why British productivity had been so
weak since the financial crisis. Firms with potential could hire
more staff, but were unable to access the loans needed to fund
investment to make them more productive.
"We should set policy not just on its ability to affect
demand but its capacity to improve the flow of finance in the
economy as well," Broadbent said, praising the BoE's Funding for
Lending Scheme, which offers banks cheap finance if they lend
more to businesses and households.
"Second, as monetary policymakers, we should probably pay
less attention to movements in output and relatively more to
changes in employment," he continued. "We're likely to want to
ease policy if employment falls and to tighten it if employment
growth improves."
Since the financial crisis, British inflation - which has
generally been above its 2 percent target - had been much more
strongly correlated with employment than output, he added.
The number of Britons claiming unemployment benefit
unexpectedly fell in August by the largest amount since June
2010 and employment rose to the highest level in over four years
between May and July, official figures showed on Wednesday.
NO MORE STIMULUS?
The BoE's Monetary Policy Committee voted 7-2 in July to
restart their asset purchase programme - also known as
quantitative easing - and buy 50 billion pounds of British
government bonds over the following four months.
Most economists polled by Reuters expect the central bank to
approve another 50 billion pounds of asset purchases in
November. David Miles, the most frequent advocate of further
asset purchases this year, said on Tuesday that the BoE was
right to keep pursuing a stimulatory monetary policy, though he
remained "open-minded" about what to do in November.
A major division between policymakers is the extent to which
the ability of Britain's economy to generate growth without
creating inflation - its supply capacity - has worsened since
the financial crisis.
Broadbent said supply had suffered a "genuine hit" and would
be slow to recover, while others such as Miles say weak
productivity is a result of unusually low demand, or possibly
related to firms hoarding labour in anticipation of an upturn.
British economic output recovered much more slowly than in
other big economies, and the economy re-entered recession late
last year. Employment has been rising strongly despite this, and
a survey from recruiters Manpower earlier this week showed firms
planned to embark on their biggest hiring spree in five years
later this year.
Broadbent said the financial crisis, government austerity
and a subsequent rise in commodity prices were leading to big
changes in Britain's economy, as energy-intensive firms and
those that relied on public or consumer spending suffered.
But while the labour market appeared to be adjusting as
people changed jobs, bank loans were much slower to follow suit.
"Labour has been relatively mobile. The same cannot be said
for capital," he said.
At some point, when the banking system had healed, renewed
capital flows could lead to a lengthy period of above-average
productivity growth. But predicting when this would occur was
not possible, Broadbent said.