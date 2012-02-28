DUBLIN Feb 28 The euro zone debt crisis
still poses the biggest single risk to the UK economy even
though important decisions will see it gradually improve over
time, Bank of England policymaker Ben Broadbent said on Tuesday.
Euro zone leaders have made some progress in their attempts
to overcome the crisis in recent months from agreeing a second
bailout for Greece to calming financial markets with a flood of
central bank money but Broadbent said these actions had not
solved everything.
"There were some important policy decisions taken in Europe
at the end of last year where support was provided for the banks
and that's been very important," Broadbent told Northern Irish
television station UTV in an interview.
"Over time the situation will gradually improve but I don't
think we should imagine, helpful though it is, that these more
recent policy actions have solved everything. If the committee
had to say what was the biggest single risk facing the UK
economy, it is still the situation in the euro zone."
Broadbent, who voted with the majority of the BoE's Monetary
Policy Committee earlier this month to increase the size of the
quantitative easing programme by 50 billion pounds, said
interest rates were low for a reason and that would not change
in the short term.
"They are very low for a reason, the primary reason being
the tightness of credit and the repair that has to be done to
the financial system and that's not going to be over any time
soon," Broadbent said.