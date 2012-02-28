DUBLIN Feb 28 The euro zone debt crisis still poses the biggest single risk to the UK economy even though important decisions will see it gradually improve over time, Bank of England policymaker Ben Broadbent said on Tuesday.

Euro zone leaders have made some progress in their attempts to overcome the crisis in recent months from agreeing a second bailout for Greece to calming financial markets with a flood of central bank money but Broadbent said these actions had not solved everything.

"There were some important policy decisions taken in Europe at the end of last year where support was provided for the banks and that's been very important," Broadbent told Northern Irish television station UTV in an interview.

"Over time the situation will gradually improve but I don't think we should imagine, helpful though it is, that these more recent policy actions have solved everything. If the committee had to say what was the biggest single risk facing the UK economy, it is still the situation in the euro zone."

Broadbent, who voted with the majority of the BoE's Monetary Policy Committee earlier this month to increase the size of the quantitative easing programme by 50 billion pounds, said interest rates were low for a reason and that would not change in the short term.

"They are very low for a reason, the primary reason being the tightness of credit and the repair that has to be done to the financial system and that's not going to be over any time soon," Broadbent said.