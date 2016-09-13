LONDON, Sept 13 The Bank of England said it received offers of three times as many government bonds as it wanted to buy at its weekly reverse auction for British government bonds with a maturity of more than 15 years.

The BoE says investors offered it 3.759 billion pounds ($4.96 billion) of debt compared with the 1.17 billion it was seeking. This gave an offer to cover ratio of 3.21, down from 4.14 the previous week. ($1 = 0.7572 pounds) (Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Michael Holden)