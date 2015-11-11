LONDON Nov 11 Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Wednesday that he understood public concern that financial markets still lacked transparency and integrity, and failed to serve the wider economy effectively.

"I understand people's concerns if they have concern about the integrity of those market, and understand their concerns if they don't feel those markets are translating, effectively and efficiently, returns in the economy," he said in an interview with the BBC.

The BoE is hosting a major conference on how it should proceed with financial market regulation in central London.

