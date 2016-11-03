LONDON Nov 3 The Bank of England's
"broad-brush" view of the British economy's progress in the next
few years has not changed despite bumping up its growth
forecasts for 2017, Governor Mark Carney said on Thursday.
"In August, we did take a judgement, in terms of the
implications. Broad-brush, where this economy ends up two and
half, three years from now, we think that's right, that's what
this (latest) forecast says," Carney said at a news conference.
"We end up basically in the same place ... after a
substantial stimulus package from the Bank of England and from
stimulus from a fairly sharp depreciation in the currency."
Earlier on Thursday, the BoE upped its economic growth
forecast for 2017 to 1.4 from 0.8 percent - a record upwards
revision.
(Reporting by David Milliken and William Schomberg, additional
reporting by UK Bureau, writing by Andy Bruce; editing by
Stephen Addison)