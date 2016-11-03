LONDON Nov 3 The Bank of England's "broad-brush" view of the British economy's progress in the next few years has not changed despite bumping up its growth forecasts for 2017, Governor Mark Carney said on Thursday.

"In August, we did take a judgement, in terms of the implications. Broad-brush, where this economy ends up two and half, three years from now, we think that's right, that's what this (latest) forecast says," Carney said at a news conference.

"We end up basically in the same place ... after a substantial stimulus package from the Bank of England and from stimulus from a fairly sharp depreciation in the currency."

Earlier on Thursday, the BoE upped its economic growth forecast for 2017 to 1.4 from 0.8 percent - a record upwards revision. (Reporting by David Milliken and William Schomberg, additional reporting by UK Bureau, writing by Andy Bruce; editing by Stephen Addison)