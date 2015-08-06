LONDON Aug 6 Bank of England Governor Mark
Carney said on Thursday that an interest rate hike is drawing
closer but that the exact timing cannot be predicted in advance.
Carney said he stuck to his personal view that the decision
on when to start to raise interest rates from 0.5 percent
currently was likely to come into sharper relief at the turn of
the year.
"The likely timing of the first bank rate increase is
drawing closer. However the exact timing of the first move
cannot be predicted in advance," Carney told a news conference.
"It will be the product of economic developments and
prospects."
Only one BoE official voted in favour of the bank starting
to raise interest rates this month, in contrast to expectations
in a Reuters poll that two would do so.
(Reporting by Ana Da Costa, editing by Andy Bruce)