LONDON, June 26 Bank of England Governor Mark
Carney said on Thursday the Bank's new measures to control
mortgage lending are "less likely" to have implications for
monetary policy.
"They're less likely to have implications for the path of
monetary policy which currently anticipates limited and gradual
rate rises over the forecast horizon," he said, speaking a press
conference of the Bank's Financial Policy Committee.
Carney also said the measures should not constrain housing
market activity now, but they would "bite" if momentum sustains
in the housing market.
* For more on the BoE's measures to control lending in the
housing market, see:
(Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by David Milliken)