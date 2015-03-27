FRANKFURT, March 27 The Bank of England is still on track for its next move in interest rates to be up, even though inflation rates are quite low largely due to energy prices, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Friday.

"We're still in a position where our message is... that the next move in interest rates is going to be up," Carney said during a panel discussion at a Bundesbank conference in Frankfurt. (Reporting by Paul Carrel; editing by John O'Donnell)