Oct 30 Bank of England Governor Mark Carney is
ready to serve a full eight-year term, despite critics
campaigning for him to resign ahead of time, the Financial Times
reported on Sunday.
Carney, who accepted the post in 2012, is said to be leaning
towards staying on and helping to steer the UK economy after the
government triggers Article 50 of the European Union's Lisbon
Treaty in March 2017, the FT said. This starts the formal
negotiation process, lasting up to two years, until Britain's
departure from the bloc.
Prime Minister Theresa May and Finance Minister Philip
Hammond were confident until recently that Carney would stay
until 2021 rather than stepping down in 2018, according to the
FT. (on.ft.com/2fue6d6)
British media reported at the weekend that Carney was
unlikely to take up the option of a three-year extension to his
term at the central bank, and may announce his decision as early
as Thursday.
The Sunday Times reported that Carney was unhappy with May's
office and had a closer relationship with Hammond's predecessor,
George Osborne, who had recruited him.
The governor is expected to confer with May and Hammond
before making a decision, the FT reported.
Carney has said publicly that he will decide before the end
of the year whether to stay beyond the five-year term he
committed to when he joined the BoE in July 2013. He is due to
hold a quarterly news conference on Thursday.
Last week, Carney said his decision whether to stay would be
based on personal rather than political considerations, and he
would need to find some time to make up his mind.
(Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Alan Crosby)