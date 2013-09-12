(Corrects first paragraph to removed word "because", fixes
LONDON, Sept 12 Bank of England Governor Mark
Carney said on Thursday that the British economy was gaining
momentum and the Bank's stimulus was working.
He also said that British consumers and firms have taken on
board the Bank's plan - or forward guidance - to keep interest
rates low while unemployment remains high.
"The economy is picking up and the stimulus is working ...
and while it's early days, we expect as well that we are
consistent with the path to returning inflation to 2 percent,"
Carney told parliament's Treasury Committee.
He added that the central bank would consider providing more
help for the economy if its recovery weakened.
As for its forward guidance, he said the plan was getting
through to the people who needed to understand it.
"My experience in talking to businesses, our experience in
terms of surveys of household expectations have been that the
message has been understood," he said.
By contrast, some of the lawmakers on the committee said the
nuanced "forward guidance" on the path of interest rates was not
easy to understand for the general public.
Led by Carney, the central bank announced last month that it
would not consider raising benchmark borrowing costs from their
record-low 0.5 percent before Britain's jobless rate fell to 7
percent, with a number of caveats.
Investors have challenged the BoE's forecast that this would
not happen before the third quarter of 2016, pricing in the
first rate hike around late 2014 or early 2015.
Data on Wednesday put the unemployment rate at 7.7 percent.
