By David Milliken
LONDON, Sept 12 Bank of England Governor Mark
Carney defended his policy of forward guidance to lawmakers on
Thursday and said signs of recovery in Britain's economy could
prove to be another "false dawn".
Strong economic data in recent weeks has caused financial
markets to push up long-term borrowing costs and bring forward
bets on when the BoE will increase interest rates, raising
doubts about Carney's new policy, which aims to stop
expectations of higher rates choking off recovery.
British lawmakers challenged Carney on this at a session to
explain his guidance plan. The Canadian said it was succeeding
in lowering short-term borrowing costs relative to longer ones,
easing credit conditions for households and small firms.
"The economy is picking up and the stimulus is working," he
said, adding that guidance made the BoE's pre-existing policy
stance more effective, rather than loosening or tightening it.
But Carney said it was early days for the recovery and the
bank stood by its forecast that it would take at least three
years for unemployment to fall to 7 percent - the threshold for
it to start to consider interest rate rises. Markets by contrast
think a rate rise could come in little more than a year.
"Our job is to make sure that (recovery is) not another
false dawn that we saw earlier, a few years earlier, and to make
sure that as soon as possible this economy reaches a form of
sustained velocity," Carney said.
Britain's economy seemed to be on the mend in 2010 and early
2011 only for growth to peter out, and Carney said there might
even be a case for more stimulus if that happened again.
"If recovery were to falter, if additional stimulus were to
be required, we would consider whether to provide additional
stimulus."
Earlier this week, British finance minister George Osborne
said Britain was turning a corner after struggling to recover
from the financial crisis and praised the guidance policy, which
he had urged the BoE to consider earlier this year.
MARKETS LITTLE MOVED
Sterling recovered earlier losses as investors saw no signs
that the rise in market interest rates was enough of a concern
for the BoE to resort to more stimulus. British government bond
prices were little changed on the day while short sterling
futures slightly pared back expectations of rate rises.
"The testimonies of Mark Carney and his MPC colleagues to
the Treasury Select Committee are unlikely to have been a game
changer as far as the markets are concerned," said IHS Global
Insight economist Howard Archer.
BoE policymaker David Miles, who supported more asset
purchases earlier this year, told the committee that the recent
rise in British government bond yields might well be transitory.
Paul Fisher, another dovish official, said markets may have
underestimated the degree of slack in the labour market.
However a third policymaker, Ian McCafferty, had more
sympathy with the recent rise in bond yields.
Carney shrugged off scepticism in markets about the Bank's
plan, saying consumers and businessmen had got the message that
the BoE's rates would remain low for a long time.
"My experience in talking to businesses, our experience in
terms of surveys of household expectations have been that the
message has been understood," he said.
A survey released by the BoE last week showed the number of
people expecting interest rates to rise in the next year has
fallen to its lowest since November 2008.
Some of the lawmakers on the committee told Carney the
nuances of the plan were not easy to understand for the public.