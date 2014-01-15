LONDON Jan 15 Bank of England Governor Mark
Carney said on Wednesday he wanted British banks to set aside
more capital than the level agreed in a new international deal.
On Sunday, regulators from around the world reached a
provisional deal on new rules designed to prevent banks from
over-stretching themselves. Under the new leverage ratio rules,
due to start in 2018, banks must hold capital equivalent to 3
percent of their total assets.
"My personal inclination is that we would gross up, not jack
up, but gross up whatever the base level is for a ring-fenced
bank and for systemic banks in order to ensure that leverage
ratio fully performs its function," Carney told lawmakers.