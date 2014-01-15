* UK to consider deferring bonuses beyond 5 years
* Parliamentary commission recommends 10-year deferral
* Carney: how, rather than amount, bankers paid is crucial
LONDON, Jan 15 British bank regulators will look
at the possibility of deferring bankers' bonus payments beyond
five years and reducing up-front cash payments for performance,
Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Wednesday.
"We would rather see more deferral, more equity and this
ability to take it back when those risks come to light," Carney
told lawmakers in Britain's parliament.
Many Britons blame bankers' risk-taking for the 2008
financial crisis and subsequent slump and deferring bonuses is
seen as a way to prevent bankers from taking excessive risks in
order to win bigger bonuses.
Under European Union rules, only a minority part of a bonus
can be paid upfront in cash, with the remainder deferred over
five years and paid in shares that vest over time.
The BoE's regulatory arm, the Prudential Regulation
Authority (PRA), will consult on whether to go further and
implement a recommendation by a parliamentary commission on
banking standards for a 10-year deferral period.
The PRA is also set to consult separately in coming months
on how to put into practice the idea of clawing back bonuses
awarded for financial market bets that eventually turn sour.
Clawbacks, a tool that world leaders called for at the
height of the 2007-09 financial crisis, have been discussed
increasingly in recent months when more bankers were caught up
in mis-selling scandals and probes into alleged manipulation of
benchmarks for interest rates and foreign exchange.
Carney told lawmakers on Wednesday that for purposes of
keeping financial systems stable, the way in which bankers are
paid was key rather than the actual amount.
"What we are most focused on is the structure of
compensation, not the level of compensation," Carney said.
EU bankers bonus rules are being toughened up with the
introduction of a cap on awards for 2014 onwards, limiting them
to no more than fixed salary or twice that level with
shareholder approval.
Britain is challenging the cap in the EU's top court.
Carney, asked if such a curb was too crude, replied:
"Absolutely. "