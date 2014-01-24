By Alexander Smith
| DAVOS, Switzerland
DAVOS, Switzerland Jan 24 Bank of England
Governor Mark Carney sought to quash growing speculation that
interest rates may rise sooner than the central bank has
signalled after its first attempt to steer markets was overtaken
by Britain's economic turnaround.
In a speech on Friday, Carney stressed the economy was not
yet strong enough to cope without stimulus.
"A few quarters of above-trend growth driven by household
spending represent a good start, but they aren't sufficient,"
Carney told business executives on the sidelines of the World
Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
Carney and his fellow policymakers are under pressure to
spell out how the BoE will steer markets after its first attempt
at "forward guidance" on when interest rates might rise was
quickly rendered obsolete by a sharp fall in unemployment.
In his speech, Carney acknowledged that unemployment was
falling to the Bank's 7 percent threshold "materially earlier
than we had expected", echoing comments he made in a television
interview on Thursday.
But he said there were signs that the rate of unemployment
consistent with stable inflation "is somewhat lower" than the
BoE thought in August.
"This suggests that, even though unemployment is falling
faster than expected, the recovery has some way to run before it
would be appropriate to consider moving away from the emergency
setting of monetary policy," Carney said.
Sterling hit its highest level in more than five years
against a trade-weighted basket of currencies on Friday
as investors added to bets that the BoE might have to raise
rates sooner than it wants.
Carney said the BoE would start the process of "how to
evolve guidance to changing circumstances" next month.
"The MPC will consider a range of options to update our
guidance, recognising both what we have learned about the
behaviour of aggregate supply in the economy as well as the more
benign inflation outlook," he said.
Speaking in Davos earlier, British finance minister George
Osborne rejected suggestions the BoE's forward guidance policy
had failed, adding that the Bank was facing "the challenge of
success".
One problem for the BoE has been the weak performance of
productivity in Britain in recent months as the economy grew
more slowly than employment, potentially creating inflation
pressures in the future.
Carney said he expected productivity growth to pick up as
the recovery gathers steam and the banking system recovers.
"Nevertheless, it appears that the recovery will need to be
sustained for a period before productivity gains can resume in
earnest," he said.
Carney added that underlying inflation pressures remained
low.
Carney used his speech to underscore how long British
monetary conditions will remain supportive of growth, even when
rates start to go up.
"These persistent headwinds mean that, even in the medium
term, the level of interest rates necessary to sustain low
unemployment and price stability will be somewhat lower than
before the crisis," he said.