LONDON, June 12 Bank of England Governor Mark
Carney said on Thursday that British interest rates could rise
sooner than financial markets expect, in a surprisingly stark
warning that monetary policy may start to tighten in less than a
year.
Speaking alongside British finance minister George Osborne,
Carney also said the central bank would carefully weigh the
merits next week of tackling housing market risks, including an
undesirable loosening in mortgage underwriting standards.
Earlier on Thursday, Osborne said he would grant the BoE new
powers to impose maximum loan-to-value and loan-to-income ratios
on mortgage lending, which Carney welcomed in his speech to
London's financial community.
However, Carney's comments on the possible timing of an
interest rate rise are the most striking. Few economists had
expected rates to increase until the second quarter of next
year.
Carney said Britain's economy still had scope to grow
without pushing up inflation, but that there was little sign yet
of a slowdown in the pace of expansion that the central bank had
pencilled in for the second half of the year.
"There's already great speculation about the exact timing of
the first rate hike and this decision is becoming more
balanced," he said. "It could happen sooner than markets
currently expect."
Last month, a minority of BoE policymakers said the case for
a rate rise was "more balanced" and that interest rates might
need to increase sooner rather than later to ensure they did not
need to rise sharply.
But Carney had until now appeared less keen to contemplate a
rate rise, emphasising that Britain's economy was still a long
way from full strength.
On Thursday, Carney said that more important than the timing
of a first rate rise was that future increases be "gradual and
limited", in part due to high household indebtedness and a drag
on growth from a stronger currency.
Britain's record current account balance was not an
immediate cause for alarm, but it was only sustainable to borrow
from abroad to fund investment, not consumption, he added.
"Excessive reliance on consumption or non-tradable sectors,
such as housing, all financed by borrowing abroad at an
over-valued exchange rate, would prove only temporarily
satisfying," he said.
Carney said he was also concerned by signs that mortgage
lending standards were becoming looser and set out the case for
early action as insurance against future risks by the BoE's
Financial Policy Committee, which meets next week.
He welcomed Osborne's plan for the BoE to lead a new review
into unethical behaviour in financial markets, with a view to
making a wider range of misconduct subject to criminal
penalties.
But he also said it was important that the central bank
supported markets where needed. Within the next year, he said,
major British brokers would be able to access BoE facilities on
similar terms to banks.
The BoE would also consider expanding its capacity to lend
in currencies other than sterling, he added.
