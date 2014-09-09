* Carney eyes early 2015 rate rise if labour market recovers
* BoE will keep close eye on wage deals at turn of year
* No fixed plan on when to tighten policy
* Wage growth to lag inflation until mid-2015
(Adds analyst and market reaction)
By William Schomberg
LONDON, Sept 9 The Bank of England may start to
raise interest rates next spring if the labour market continues
to recover from the financial crisis, Governor Mark Carney said
on Tuesday.
Carney said forecasts made by the Bank last month showed
that if rates started to go up in spring 2015, as markets were
predicting at the time, inflation would be on course to settle
close to the BoE's 2 percent target in three years' time.
"With many of the conditions for the economy to normalise
now met, the point at which interest rates also begin to
normalise is getting closer," Carney said in a speech to
representatives of trade unions.
Britain's economy has staged a surprisingly strong recovery
since mid-2013, bringing down unemployment sharply and raising
the prospect of the Bank of England increasing borrowing costs
before the U.S. Federal Reserve.
Most economists expect British interest rates to start to
rise around February, but Carney stressed there was no concrete
timetable.
"We have no pre-set course, however; the timing will depend
on the data," he said in the speech.
Sterling briefly jumped before falling back and British
government bond prices pared some of their losses.
Sam Hill, an economist with RBC Capital, said some of
Carney's comments suggested a slight strengthening of the
message that borrowing costs will start to rise before long,
despite concerns about weakness in the euro zone, the main
destination for British exports.
"There is now a clear default intention to start hiking
unless compelling new evidence emerges to convince them
otherwise," he wrote in a note to clients.
But Alan Clarke at Scotiabank said the speech could be read
as suggesting the Bank was prepared to wait longer before
raising interest rates, given that inflation pressures have
diminished more than it was expecting in August.
WEAK WAGES
Carney said wage growth in Britain had been very weak - it
actually fell in year-on-year terms in the most recent reading.
But this reflected how the country had seen a surge in people
seeking work, and there were signs that wages could pick up
modestly in the coming months, Carney added.
The Bank of England would watch closely how pay settlements
turn out at the turn of the year and "take a steer" from growth
in starting salaries for people starting new jobs, he said.
This would be consistent with most economists' expectations
that the BoE will not raise interest rates before February,
despite the fact that two of the BoE's nine policymakers voted
for a rate rise in August.
The BoE put wage growth more explicitly at the centre of its
thinking on when to raise interest rates last month.
Carney reiterated the view of the BoE's policymakers that
the amount of slack in the labour market was equivalent to
around 1 percent of Britain's economic output, and said he did
not expect wages to rise faster than inflation until the middle
of next year.
"In other words, there is still slack in the labour market
that must be used up," Carney said, adding that recent upgrades
to estimates of British economic growth to 2012 were unlikely to
change that view materially.
But Carney also said the BoE would not allow inflation risks
to build.
"The current inflation environment is benign. But it will
not remain benign if we do not increase interest rates prudently
as the expansion progresses," he said in the speech.
Carney repeated the BoE's message that when the time comes
for interest rates to go up, they will increase only gradually
and probably to a level below the pre-financial crisis average.
(Additional reporting by David Milliken; editing by Jeremy
Gaunt)